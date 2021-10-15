Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trucker who caused fatal I-70 pileup testifies in own defense: 'I closed my eyes and I hugged the wheel'

items.[0].image.alt
Peter Banda/AP
Authorities survey the scene of a fiery crash on I-70 near Colorado Mills Parkway that shut down the highway in both directions on Friday, April 26, 2019. Lakewood, Colo. A truck driver blamed for causing a deadly pileup involving over two dozen vehicles near Denver has been arrested on vehicular homicide charges. Lakewood police spokesman Ty Countryman said Friday that there's no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in Thursday's crash. (AP Photo/Peter Banda)
i-70 deadly crash semi
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:55:39-04

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos wept as he testified in his own defense Thursday, recounting to a Jefferson County jury how he lost control of the semitrailer he was driving on Interstate 70 in April 2019 and crashed into stopped traffic, killing four people.

Aguilera-Mederos, 25, stopped frequently to regain his composure as he described how he’d intended to drive his speeding truck on the shoulder of the interstate until the steep terrain leveled out and he could slow down — his brakes were not working.

But that plan became impossible, he told the jury, when another 18-wheeler was parked in the shoulder under an overpass near Colorado Mills Parkway in Lakewood.

Testifying in Spanish through an interpreter, Aguilera-Mederos said he tried to hit the edge of the parked truck’s trailer to slow down and then attempted to steer toward what he described as a space between the parked truck and traffic stopped on the interstate.

“But once I hit it, I was unable to control anything,” he said, his voice breaking. “I thought, ‘Dear God, don’t let anything bad happen.’ At the moment of my impact, I closed my eyes and I hugged the wheel.”

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather