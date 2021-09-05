Watch
Trouble brewing for Colorado’s once-promising hops industry

Ed Andrieski/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hops are seen on display at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver on Saturday, Sept 18, 2010. The annual festival is the world's largest beer competition. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 05, 2021
DENVER (AP) — When farmers began sowing the seeds of Colorado’s hop industry more than a decade ago, it was to meet the demands of a “drink local” culture, perpetuated in no small part by MillerCoors, which in 2010 released a beer made exclusively with ingredients from the Centennial State.

But the once-promising industry is now in dire straits as small growers try to manage competition from large agriculture, shifting consumer tastes, increasingly unpredictable weather and changes in the way hops are bought and sold.

Limitations on which hop varieties Coloradans can grow further complicate the equation.

