Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

State trooper's vehicle struck on C470, minor injuries reported

Traffic is building on both sides of the highway
items.[0].image.alt
Colorado State Patrol
CSP trooper hit Aug 2 2021
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 10:42:41-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A state trooper's vehicle was struck by another driver Monday morning on C470.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to the crash, which happened on the westbound side of C470 at Lucent Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

The trooper had minor injuries, according to CSP, but is OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The right lane of the westbound side closed for cleanup, but reopened around 8:40 a.m.

No other details were available Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school