State trooper's vehicle struck on C470, minor injuries reported

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A state trooper's vehicle was struck by another driver Monday morning on C470.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to the crash, which happened on the westbound side of C470 at Lucent Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

The trooper had minor injuries, according to CSP, but is OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The right lane of the westbound side closed for cleanup, but reopened around 8:40 a.m.

C470 at Lucent, not Broadway @CSP_CastleRock Trooper is okay, with some complaints of minor injuries



Folks, please help us



When the emergency lights come on, that means it's time to slow down & move over — CSP Castle Rock, August 2, 2021

No other details were available Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.