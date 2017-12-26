Troopers identify 3 people killed in head-on crash on I-70

AURORA, Colo. – The Colorado State Patrol has identified the three people killed in a crash on I-70 in Aurora on Christmas.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near E-470. Troopers said the driver of a Dodge van, Gerald Arnett, 86, of Wheat Ridge, was driving west in the eastbound lanes before he crashed head-on into a Dodge pickup going east.

Arnett and his passenger, Betty Arnett, 96, were both killed, as was a passenger in the pickup, identified Tuesday as Katie Paul, 24, of Strasburg.

The truck’s driver, Kyle Parker, 24, also of Strasburg, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are working to figure out how Arnett ended up going the wrong way on the interstate.