TripAdvisor: Boulder ‘on the rise' as popular US travel destination in 2018

Kurt Sevits
11:40 AM, Jan 9, 2018
BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder’s popularity among tourists seems to be growing.

The city just made TripAdvisor’s list of the top travel destinations that are “on the rise” in 2018.

TripAdvisor based its rankings on increases in traveler reviews, searching and booking interest between October 2016 and October 2017, essentially tracking which cities have seen the biggest spikes in demand.

TripAdvisor listed Kapaa, Hawaii as the top rising destination, followed by Waco, Texas (hmmmm, could the TV show ‘Fixer Upper’ have anything to do with that?).

Here are the top U.S. destinations on the rise, according to TripAdvisor:

1.    Kapaa, Hawaii
2.    Waco, Texas
3.    Wilmington, North Carolina
4.    Bend, Oregon
5.    Boulder, Colorado
6.    Paso Robles, California
7.    Richmond, Virginia
8.    Greenville, South Carolina
9.    Omaha, Nebraska
10.    Lexington, Kentucky

TripAdvisor also compiled a list of international destinations on the rise.

For more information, log on to tripadvisor.com.

