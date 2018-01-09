TripAdvisor: Boulder ‘on the rise' as popular US travel destination in 2018

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:05PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 1:05PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 12:50PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder’s popularity among tourists seems to be growing.
The city just made TripAdvisor’s list of the top travel destinations that are “on the rise” in 2018.
TripAdvisor based its rankings on increases in traveler reviews, searching and booking interest between October 2016 and October 2017, essentially tracking which cities have seen the biggest spikes in demand.
TripAdvisor listed Kapaa, Hawaii as the top rising destination, followed by Waco, Texas (hmmmm, could the TV show ‘Fixer Upper’ have anything to do with that?).
Here are the top U.S. destinations on the rise, according to TripAdvisor:
1. Kapaa, Hawaii
2. Waco, Texas
3. Wilmington, North Carolina
4. Bend, Oregon
5. Boulder, Colorado
6. Paso Robles, California
7. Richmond, Virginia
8. Greenville, South Carolina
9. Omaha, Nebraska
10. Lexington, Kentucky
TripAdvisor also compiled a list of international destinations on the rise.