Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trial study at Children's Hospital Colorado is curing teens of sickle cell disease

items.[0].videoTitle
About 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease, but a medical breakthrough is happening at Children's Hospital Colorado.
Trial study at Children's Hospital Colorado is curing teens of sickle cell disease_Hannah Boakye
Posted at 7:35 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 09:35:30-04

AURORA, Colo. — About 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease, but a medical breakthrough is happening at Children's Hospital Colorado.

People of African descent make up 90% of the population with sickle cell in the United States. It's a genetic disorder with lots of complications and limited survival.

Bone marrow transplantation is currently the only known cure for sickle cell disease. Only about 19% of people with it have a related family member who is a perfect match for a transplant. The trial happening now at Children's Hospital Colorado is changing things.

"What’s unique about this trial is rather than having to be a perfect match, we can use a family member who is a half match," said Dr. Rachelle Nuss, the director of the Sickle Cell Program at the hospital. "It really gives them (young patients) a new opportunity to be cured of their disease."

Hannah Boakye is one of five patients who have taken part in the trial. For years, she has struggled.

"I had a lot of joint pain, hospital visits and admissions," she said. "I wouldn’t be able to swim. I wouldn’t go hiking because of mountain pressure. I wouldn’t do much at all."

Hannah received the bone marrow transplant in August 2020. Her sister was an 80% match.

"It's safe to say I am 100% cured," Boakye said with a smile. "I am absolutely grateful. Because of science, I am here now."

In fact, all five patients in their late teens have been cured after taking part in the bone marrow transplant trial, according to Dr. Nuss.

"This opens up a cure to so many children with sickle cell disease all over the country, all over the world," said Dr. Nuss.

For Boakye, she's glad to be a symbol of hope now.

"I want everyone out there to know that there is a chance for people to get treatment and to feel better," she said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku