Tree holding bald eagle nest in Barr Lake State Park falls down, eaglets found dead underwater

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A dead tree holding a bald eagle nest in Barr Lake State Park recently fell down, resulting in the death of two eaglets, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday.

Officials said they got a report of the downed tree on Monday, and when staff went to check it out, they discovered the nest had been destroyed and two eggs were underwater. The eaglets did not survive.

Staff retrieved the basket to the nest, which was originally put up in 1986, and will work to put it back up later this summer when a viable tree is found, officials said.

(1/4) Sad news to report from Barr Lake State Park where its nesting bald eagle tree fell down. The nest was destroyed and two eggs were discovered underwater. The eaglets did not survive. pic.twitter.com/Zcxq4J13DD — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 5, 2021

CPW said in a Twitter thread the nests can be seven-to-eight feet across and are usually found in tall trees high above ground.

Bald eagles often choose dead limbs in tall trees, possibly because their view is not obstructed by foliage, officials said, adding nests are often found near water.

Female bald eagles lay one to three eggs, which take about 35 days to hatch. Both the male and female work together to keep the eggs warm.