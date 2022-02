DENVER — Crews are working to retrieve three train cars from the South Platte River after a derailment in Denver Saturday morning.

According to BNSF Railway, a freight train derailed as it was leaving the rail facility in Denver around 7 a.m.

BNSF said 7 empty lumber cars derailed with 3 cars going into the river. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Denver police have blocked off the area to foot traffic.