Trailhead expansion planned at popular Jeffco Open Space park, public input welcomed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jeffco Open Space is welcoming the public to a virtual community meeting to discuss trailhead expansion and increased safety at one of JCOS' most popular parks.

Alderfer/Three Sisters Park, which is nestled near the heart of Evergreen, has more than 16 miles of trails for hikers, bicyclists, runners and equestrians, plus areas for climbers.

Parking at the two park's two trailheads is notoriously challenging, and the primary goal of this project is to make parking safe and more organized. Part of the projected solution is to double parking capacity at both the east and west trailheads, plus adding on-street parallel parking on the south side of Buffalo Park Road with improved crosswalks. Overflow parking will be available at Wilmot Elementary School under the proposed plan.

The plan also includes upgrading amenities including restrooms, wayfinding and shelters.

The public is welcome to join JCOS staff at the virtual community meeting, which is scheduled for April 14 from 6-7 p.m. A public comment period will follow the meeting and will stay open from April 14 through May 14. All comments can be sent to ALD@jeffco.us for review and public record.