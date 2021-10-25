Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closes for season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is officially closed to through travelers for the season.

The road, which spans the entirety of the park, partially closes every year through the winter due to winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below-freezing temperatures that occur above 10,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road was never meant to be an all-season road, with 11 miles about 11,500 feet, few guard rails and no shoulders.

For now, Trail Ridge Road remains open to Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park to Molner Pass on the west side of the park. Those closures will eventually move to Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side for the winter season.

Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley remain open.

Last year, Trail Ridge Road closed for the season on Nov. 17. It typically reopens the last week of May, this year opening on May 28.

Old Fall River Road in the park closed for the season on Oct. 4.

Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through Nov. 30. Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road and not on side trails. Both of these roads will revert to "winter trail status" on Dec. 1, which means bicycles and leashed pets are no longer permitted beyond the closed gates. Pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers can still access the roads.

Reservations are no longer required to enter the park for the season.

