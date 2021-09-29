Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed due to snow, ice accumulation

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is partially closed due to ice and snow accumulation.

The accumulation is occurring near Rock Cut at 12,110 feet, according to Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson.

Trail Ridge Road is closed from Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park through Wednesday night.

Old Fall River Road is also closed.

Check the latest information on Trail Ridge Road on a recorded status at (970) 586-1222.