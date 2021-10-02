Trail Ridge Road closed in Rocky Mountain National Park for icy conditions

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is partially closed due to the snowy and icy conditions above 11,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

The road that runs through the national park was closed earlier this week due to weather conditions.

The road was not designed to be an all season road, with 11 miles above 11,500 feet, few guardrails and no shoulders and winter conditions occurring often above 10,000 feet.

The road will stay open to through travel, weather permitting, typically until late October. Last year, it closed for the season on Nov. 17.

Check the latest information on Trail Ridge Road on a recorded status at (970) 586-1222.