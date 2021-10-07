Traffic slow on I-25 near 84th Avenue following crash

THORNTON, Colo. — A section of southbound Interstate 25 closed Thursday morning as law enforcement investigated a large crash just before 84th Avenue.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about 10 minutes between 92nd and 84 Avenues before the express lane and left lane reopened. All lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Traffic was slow in the area before the crash was cleared.

Thornton police said nobody was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved, police said.

Denver7's Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended taking the side roads to avoid congestion on I-25. Take any of those roads to 84th Avenue or down to Highway 36.

This story is developing and will be updated.