Traffic signals impacted after early morning crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a rollover crash at Parker Road and Quincy Avenue that knocked down power lines and is still impacting the traffic signals at the intersection.

The crash happened some time before 4 a.m., and the Aurora Police Department initially thought multiple people might be seriously injured because it was possible they were thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators later confirmed it was a single-car crash. The only occupant in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Power lines were down as a result of the crash, and over 3,000 people were without power for a short time.

The crash has impacted the traffic signals in the area. Left turns are currently not permitted from Parker Road onto eastbound Quincy Avenue. Westbound Quincy Avenue is being detoured.

Investigators are looking into if speed or alcohol was a factor as well as what led up to the crash.