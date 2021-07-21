Traffic building behind crash on westbound I-70 between Kipling, Wadsworth

Two vehicles, including a semi, crashed on westbound Interstate 70 between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said three lanes were closed in the westbound lanes for the crashes. A semi crashed into the center median and spilled diesel full onto the highway. A pickup was also involved in the crash, police said.

One westbound lane is getting past the crash using the shoulder, but traffic is quickly building up. Travel times are about one hour from I-25 to 6th Avenue.

There are several ways to avoid the crash. Drivers can take 32nd Avenue, 44th Avenue, the frontage road along I-70, or 52nd Avenue. 6th Avenue is not a good alternate due to a major crash between Sheridan and Wadworth.

Denver7 Traffic Expert explains the alternate routes below.