Traffic alert: Crews begin repairs to Denver West bridge after truck hit it in September

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 will partially close around the Denver West bridge throughout November and December as crews work to make repairs after a commercial truck hit the bridge in September.

The repairs to four of the bridge girders began Sunday evening. One of the girders was significantly damaged and the three others had minor damage. The bridge is structurally safe, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The repair work will require overnight lane closures in November and some daytime closures by mid-November and December, CDOT said.

CDOT outlined the closure schedule, weather-permitting:



Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 : Each night, expect a double lane closure from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. One lane will remain open to traffic.

: Each night, expect a double lane closure from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. One lane will remain open to traffic. Nov. 19 : A single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will allow crews to pour concrete (must be done in daylight when temperatures are above freezing)

: A single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will allow crews to pour concrete (must be done in daylight when temperatures are above freezing) Dec. 6 : A single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will allow crews to pour concrete

: A single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will allow crews to pour concrete Dec. 12: A single-lane closure from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. will allow crews to complete repairs

One lane on the Denver West bridge will stay closed for these repairs. It is expected to open in December.

Westbound I-70 will not be affected by the eastbound closures.