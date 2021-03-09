Traditional BOLDERBoulder canceled in 2021, organizers setting up half-dozen other 10k run sites

BOULDER, Colo. — For the second year in a row, the streets of Boulder will be quiet on Memorial Day.

BOLDERBoulder organizers announced Monday that the 10k race will not be run in 2021, at least not in the traditional sense.

“The safety restrictions and safety precautions that still surround COVID-19, our individual planning timelines and unknowns surrounding both, have us in a situation that we won’t be able to pull off the in-person BOLDERBoulder or the traditional BOLDERBoulder this year,” race director Cliff Bosley said.

Bosley says he’s heard from a number of fans of the race since the cancellation of last year’s run. While they say they will miss the music and fun along the race route, most just want a way to run the 10k and get an accurate time to see how their training is going.

Enter BOLDER on the Run.

Race officials have coordinated with six sites up and down the front range, from Littleton to Loveland, where they will have measured courses set up with RFID timing equipment. Runners can sign up to run at any of these sites sometime over the three-day holiday weekend.

“We’ll measure to the course, mark the course and we’ll give you the opportunity to run with a bib number and a radio frequency identification tag to be able to give you official results,” Bosley said. ”So better than virtual and almost live.”

Bosley says his team is still working on plans for a Memorial Day tribute to replace the one typically held in Folsom Field at the end of the race. Last year’s tribute was hosted by Mike Nelson and broadcast on Denver7.

“We are looking to create the opportunity on the BOLDER on the Run platform to be able to tell some stories and find some folks who have been a part of what we have done in the past and some new folks who have given their lives in service to this country,” Bosley said.

But when it comes to the race itself, Bosley says its important to keep offering people the opportunity to have fun while staying physically active. Bosley says that’s been at the core of BOLDERBoulder since 1979.

“Now as much as ever, staying physically fit and active is much a physical endeavor as it is a mental and emotional stabilizer,” Bosley said.

You can sign up for BOLDER on the Run on the BOLDERBoulder website.

