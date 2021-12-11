Toy giveaway goes mobile for the second year in a row

DENVER — A line of cars wrapped around a Denver parking lot for a mobile toy giveaway that kicked off Friday morning when Santa Claus showed up on a fire truck.

The Denver Santa Claus Shop is hoping to give toys to more than 14,000 children this holiday season. The nonprofit is celebrating 91 years of providing toys to families in need.

Volunteers typically set up a store where families can go shopping for toys, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, toys were handed out to parents while they waited in their cars.

"They come through our website to register and they put notes and it will break your heart, just the stories and the hardship that is out there," said Scott Hamburg, with the Denver Santa Claus Shop.

The organization ordered toys back in May due to concerns about supply chain issues. Hamburg also said he's seen an increase in the price of toys.

"It brings a lot of hope that in the midst of it all there’s still a way to give out toys to the community," said Krizelle Solidum, a volunteer.

Families in need can still register by clicking here. Toys will be handed out again on Dec. 11, 13 and 14. The nonprofit is also in need of monetary donations to keep up with the rising cost of toys.