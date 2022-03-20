Watch
Town of Empire at “critically” low levels of drinking water as demand outpaces supply

Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 20, 2022
EMPIRE, Colo. — The town of Empire is warning residents of possible interruptions to their water service as its treatment plant struggles to meet demand.

In a press release Saturday, town officials warned residents that they should prepare for intermittent loss of water and low pressure, with residents at higher elevations expected to see a greater loss of water pressure.

The Clear Creek County town’s water treatment facility is not able to produce enough clean water to meet demand and is at critically low levels, the release said.

Officials said the town has ordered a water tanker for residents to fill containers, which will be parked at Theobold Park and will be available starting Sunday during business hours.

It’s unclear when conditions will improve or what caused demand to cripple the town’s water infrastructure.

This is a developing story. Denver7 will update this article with additional information later today.

