Tournament for slain deputy and more: 5 Things to Know for Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

1. Denver first responders, DIA employees play hockey for Deputy Zackari Parrish

Denver first responders and employees of Denver International Airport (DEN) will swap their uniforms for hockey sweaters and skates to face off in a fundraising ice hockey tournament to benefit the family of fallen Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari "Zack" Parrish.

2. Deadline to register for caucus is today

Want to be part of the team that will choose who your party nominates for the Colorado statewide races? You must be registered with a political party by tonight in order to caucus.

3. Good-bye Sports Authority Field signs

The Denver Broncos will start to remove the Sports Authority Field signs from the stadium this Monday, after a long battle to rename the stadium following a bankruptcy filing from Sports Authority.

4. Rashaan Salaam's 1994 Heisman Trophy goes up for auction

SCP Auctions will offer the original Heisman Trophy presented to Rashaan Salaam in 1994 in an exclusive online auction. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to CTE research

5. Dry and mild temperatures persist in Denver

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild again as temperatures bounce back to the 40s in the high country and 50s and 60s! across the plains.