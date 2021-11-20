Totally 80s Pizza serves up slices, nostalgia and fun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — When it comes to a staple like pizza, not much has changed over the decades. It usually consists of the same few ingredients- dough, sauce, cheese, toppings and a level of fun. One restaurant owner in Fort Collins took that last "ingredient" and ran with it.

“It’s impossible not to have fun while eating pizza,” said restaurant owner, Alex Morgan.

But Alex’s title is a bit more complicated than just "owner." When it comes to his place, it’s also "collector."

“Totally 80s Pizza is the world’s only 1980s pop culture history museum and restaurant,” Morgan said, standing in the dining room/showcase.

The dining room boasts vintage toys, cereal boxes, photos, autographs, movie memorabilia, arcade games and more.

“There’s something about that innocence and fun that draws people to the restaurant,” he said.

That draw, whether it’s for the slices or the nostalgia, is quite large.

“We can get 10,000 tourists in the summer alone,” Morgan said.

So many people have visited that this year, the restaurant had to move to a bigger location, taking over an empty space in a former Pizza Hut.

“It’s just a great community gathering space,” one customer said.

There’s enough 80s memorabilia to fill the restaurant and occasionally spill over into the parking lot.

“I think it’s one of the coolest cars ever made,” Morgan said, sitting in the driver’s seat of his DeLorean DMC-12, the car made famous by the movie franchise, "Back to the Future."

Morgan says he is a purveyor of pizza, but also of fun.

“Totally 80s Pizza exists to bring joy to people,” he said. “Come out to eat, have good pizza, and have fun."