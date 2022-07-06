Watch Now
Tornado warning issued for northwest Elbert County, south-central Arapahoe County

Warning will expire at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern Elbert County and south-central Arapahoe County until 3:30 p.m.
tornado warning july 6 2022
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 17:29:25-04

At 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm was located about 30 miles east of Denver and 11 miles south of Bennett. It was moving north around 20 mph and is capable of producing a tornado and golf ball-sized hail, according to NWS.

A radar indicated that the storm is rotating, but a tornado has not been confirmed, NWS reported.

The storm will remain over mostly rural areas.

NWS warns that anybody outside should take shelter as the winds will likely pick up debris. There's also a danger to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles and trees.

READ MORE: Today's forecast | Interactive radars

Anybody in this area should move to an interior room or basement of a sturdy building. Avoid all windows. If you're outside, in a mobile home or in a car, move to the nearest shelter and protect yourself from debris.

Severe thunderstorms watches are also in effect for the entire northeast corner of Colorado, plus the Front Range. This applies to the following 12 counties: Elbert, Lincoln, Adams, Douglas, Phillips, Weld, Arapahoe, Logan, Sedgwick, Denver, Morgan and Washington.

July 6 2022 storms_National Weather Service

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

