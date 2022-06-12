Warning issued after tornado touches down north of DIA

DENVER — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Adams and Denver counties after a confirmed landspout tornado touched down north of Denver International Airport Sunday afternoon.

The warning will expire at 3:15 p.m. They are advising those in the area to take cover.

National Weather Service

It's unclear if operations at the airport are affected.

Landspout tornadoes tend to be weaker tornadoes and stay on the ground for a shorter amount of time compared to stronger tornadoes.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.