Torched patrol SUV was 'targeted attack' on law enforcement, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- The Louisville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating after someone set a patrol SUV on fire early Sunday morning.

The Louisville PD unit was parked near the entrance of an apartment complex off of West Dillon Road and Coal Creek Circle. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire was so strong that parts of the vehicle were left unrecognizable.

This is all that’s left of a @LouisvilleCOPD patrol SUV. Someone set it on fire early Sunday morning. The department tells me this was a targeted attack on law enforcement. @ATF_Denver is investigating this as arson.



The story tonight on Denver7 on Local3 at 8. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/cY1jS0L3KE — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) July 27, 2021

"It's a little surreal to see when you see this," Louisville Police crime prevention specialist Scott Moore said Tuesday. "It was pretty obvious that this was an arson and a targeted attack."

The SUV is considered a total loss, and it will cost about $70,000 to replace. Denver7 got an up-close look at the damage Tuesday morning.

No arrest has been made, but Moore is hoping tips from the public will get them closer to one.

"We do believe that somebody out there has information about what happened, and by us continuing to put this out there, we're hoping somebody comes forward," he said.

Louisville's mayor, Ashley Stolzmann, says what happened to the patrol car is not a reflection of her community.

"We want people to be able to peacefully protest, but this is as far from that as we've seen here in our community. It's just not the way to get things done," she said.

The fire is being investigated as arson by both agencies, Moore says. And while there is no threat to the public, Louisville's officers are remaining vigilant.

If you have any information that can help detectives, contact Boulder County dispatch at 303-441-4444.