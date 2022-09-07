Top of Mount Evans Highway closed until next season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The top of Mount Evans Highway is now closed until next season due to winter conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

You can still drive nine miles of the scenic road to Summit Lake, but you can't drive the last five miles between the lake and the summit.

CDOT expects the byway to fully reopen May 31, 2023.

Reservations are required through Recreation.gov to drive up the mountain and park anywhere along the way. Hikers and bicyclists do not need to make a reservation.