Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top of Mount Evans Highway closed until next season

Plowing Mount Evans 2022 copy.jpg
Colorado Department of Transportation
Plowing Mount Evans 2022 copy.jpg
Posted at 10:09 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 00:09:46-04

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The top of Mount Evans Highway is now closed until next season due to winter conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

You can still drive nine miles of the scenic road to Summit Lake, but you can't drive the last five miles between the lake and the summit.

CDOT expects the byway to fully reopen May 31, 2023.

Reservations are required through Recreation.gov to drive up the mountain and park anywhere along the way. Hikers and bicyclists do not need to make a reservation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive