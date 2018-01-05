Toddler found wandering alone in Lakewood, parent located

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Police have found a parent of a toddler who was found wandering alone in just a tank top and diaper in the Belmar area early Friday morning.

A person who lives in the area of West Center Avenue and South Saulsbury Street noticed the boy walking along the street around 2 a.m. according to Sgt. Brian Lovejoy, Lakewood Police Department.

"The boy is not able to provide his name, he is too young," Lovejoy told Denver7.

Officers were knocking on doors looking for his parents but the area has a high number of apartments. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police said a parent had been found and the boy and parent were to be reunited.