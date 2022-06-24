Toddler dies in fast-moving water in El Jebel

EL JEBEL, Colo. — A toddler died Wednesday after falling into a canal in El Jebel.

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple emergency agencies responded to a report that a 20-month-old had fallen into fast-moving waters near baseball fields in El Jebel.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Carbondale Fire, and the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue teams responded to the scene and started searching for the child.

The toddler was found after about an hour, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving CPR before the child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said it sends its condolences to the toddler's family and their friends.

Detectives and the Eagle County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office said fast-moving water is common now as warmer temperatures increase snowmelt and runoff. Colorado's rushing streams, creeks and rivers can kill a person — child or adult — who falls in. Call 911 if you see a person fall in the water.