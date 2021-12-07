Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day! Here's how you can join the statewide movement

ARVADA, Colo — Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, a 24-hour period when Coloradans unite behind their favorite nonprofit in what is the state’s biggest day of giving all year.

Thousands of nonprofits are supported through gifts big and small by anyone looking to do something good for the community. For those of us at Denver7, it’s one of our favorite days of the year and we are proud to partner with Community First Foundation and First Bank which present Colorado Gives Day.

Denver7

2020 was a record-breaking year for Colorado Gives Day raising just over $50 million for local nonprofit organizations.

Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $307 million in donations benefiting nonprofits statewide. In 2020 alone, Coloradans gave 225,440 donations ranging from $5 to $200,000.

It’s because of the incredible generosity of everyday Coloradans that this day has become one of the most successful days of giving in the U.S., according to Community First Foundation.

You can save many more animals on Colorado's biggest day of giving all year

So, how do you get involved? What’s great about giving at ColoradoGives.org is that you can select a nonprofit you already love or search for a new organization by a cause close to your heart. Just search by keyword like ‘animals’ or ‘nature’ to discover a Colorado nonprofit you’d like to support. You can also find organizations in your local area.

How does your financial gift on Colorado Gives Day make a difference? For Foothills Animal Shelter, it means more vaccinations and the opportunity to shelter thousands of animals.

“It really means second chances for pets in need.” said Joan Thielen, Community Engagement Manager, Foothills Animal Shelter.

You can follow Denver7 on social media today as we highlight different Colorado nonprofits and update the latest Colorado Gives Day numbers.

