TobyMac concert canceled after small fire at Ball Arena

DENVER — Thursday's TobyMac concert was canceled following a small fire at Ball Arena, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a fire caused by a malfunctioning food warmer, according to DFD spokesperson Greg Pixley.

The venue was evacuated, and no one was injured, Pixley said. The fire was put out by sprinklers.

Concertgoers were let back into the building, but the show was ultimately canceled due to the water.

According to Ticketmaster, the show was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to take on the Houston Rockets Friday at Ball Arena. No word on if Thursday's incident will affect tip-off.