Timed-entry reservations set to launch for drive up to Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new timed-entry reservation system for driving to the summit of Pikes Peak is set to launch on May 1, 2022.

Pikes Peak, also called America's Mountain, is located just west of Colorado Springs. The 14,115-foot peak has a paved road, the Pikes Peak Highway, that winds its way up to the summit, where visitors can enjoy the new Summit View House.

Reserved time slots to drive to the top will be required starting on May 27, but reservations can be made as early as May 1.

The time slots are meant to make the drive to the summit hassle-free and enjoyable, while ensuring everybody who needs a parking spot can find one.

Although driving to the top requires a reservation, entrance to the Summit Visitor Center doesn't. If you'd rather hike to the top on foot, you can climb the 12-plus miles uphill (and 12-ish miles back down), but make sure you're prepared for the lengthy trip.

All highway access is weather permitting and there are no refunds.

Want to buy tickets? You can purchase them online here. One carload costs $35 (up to 5 passengers). A single adult admission reservation costs $10 and a single child admission reservation (ages 6-15) costs $5. Click here to learn more about Pikes Peak.