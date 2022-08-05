Timber log home engulfed in flames in Silt

SILT, Colo. — Crews from several departments were able to put out a fire that engulfed a timber log home in Silt Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:17 p.m., Colorado River Fire Rescue was dispatched to 840 County Road 326 for a report of a structure fire. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Rifle, according to CRFR.

When crews arrived, they found a heavy timber log home and brush-covered backyard engulfed in flames, CRFR said in a Facebook post.

No one was injured in the fire. A loss estimate has not yet been determined. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Grand Valley Fire Protection District, along with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Holy Cross Energy, also responded to the fire.