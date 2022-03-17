Three teenagers, juvenile charged in connection to deadly hotel shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Three teenagers and a juvenile were charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an Aurora hotel, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The incident happened March 9 at the Quality Inn and Suites located at 3300 N. Ouray St.

When police arrived at the scene, which they said happened near the pool, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Coroner's Office identified him as 16-year-old Ronald Heriberto Calderon Ramirez.

After an investigation, four people were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.



Rafeal Martinez, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree.

Rizvan Rastogor, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Damien Lucero, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The fourth person is a juvenile and cannot be identified due to their age and charges filed against them. They have been charged with accessory to a crime and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Martinez is expected in court on March 29 at 8:30 a.m. Rastogor and Lucero are expected in court on March 31 at 8:30 a.m.