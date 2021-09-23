Three small Christian schools continue battle against Jefferson County Public Health in court

DENVER — The attorneys of three small Christian schools in Jefferson County continued their fight in court against Jefferson County Public Health Wednesday.

JCPH filed a suit against Augustine Classical Academy, Faith Christian Academy and Beth Eden Baptist School earlier in September, claiming all three schools violated public health mask mandates and did not comply with JCPH health inspections of their campuses in some instances.

All three schools claim to be following all health orders by the JCPH and assert that guidance came late, often changed and were unconstitutional in some cases.

On Wednesday, school attorneys questioned the procedures, intent and competence of a JCPH health inspector, while JCPH attorneys questioned Andrew Hasz, a superintendent at Faith Christian Academy regarding the school's compliance to health orders and their contingency plans throughout the pandemic.

Augustine Classical Academy issued a statement to Denver7 Wednesday which read, in part:

"ACA was suprised by this complaint based on the fact that JCPH inspectors were escorted into the facility to investigate complaints and those inspectors clearly indicated that ACA was found to be in compliance with the public health order, as mentioned in the complaint. Inspectors verbally confirmed our compliance. JCPH’s complaint indicates a delay in allowing inspectors into the campus, which is based on standard protocol as a locked campus. Therefore, a slight delay while administrators determine the visitor’s identity and safety is reasonable to keep our students safe."

Denver7 reached out to the other schools, but have yet to hear back as of Wednesday evening.

A decision was not made Wednesday. Court proceedings resume Thursday at 8:30 a.m.