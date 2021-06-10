Watch
Three separate semi fires temporarily close Colorado roadways overnight

Arvada Fire Protection District
Semi fire on eastbound I-70 under Wadsworth_June 10 2021
Posted at 5:17 AM, Jun 10, 2021
Three separate semi fires closed down parts of Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

As of Thursday at 5:15 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

I-76 near I-25 exit

Around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, CDOT said a crash was blocking the right lane on westbound I-76 at exit 5 toward Interstate 25.

Adams County Fire said crews responded to the fire and found that a semi driver had crashed into an abandoned vehicle about a half mile east of I-25. Nobody was injured, but a large amount of diesel fuel spilled.

I-70 at Wadsworth

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Arvada Fire Protection District were dispatched to a semi fire on eastbound I-70 under the Wadsworth flyover.

Eastbound I-70 was completely closed from Kipling to Wadsworth, but has since partially reopened. The right lanes remain closed.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are at the scene to inspect the bridge for damage.

I-70 in Vail

I-70 westbound closed at exit 176 in Vail due to a semi fire around 3 a.m. Thursday.

It had reopened as of 3:54 a.m.

