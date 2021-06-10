Three separate semi fires temporarily close Colorado roadways overnight

Three separate semi fires closed down parts of Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

As of Thursday at 5:15 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

I-76 near I-25 exit

Around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, CDOT said a crash was blocking the right lane on westbound I-76 at exit 5 toward Interstate 25.

Adams County Fire said crews responded to the fire and found that a semi driver had crashed into an abandoned vehicle about a half mile east of I-25. Nobody was injured, but a large amount of diesel fuel spilled.

Crews responded earlier this evening to semi vs abandoned vehicle accident at I76 WB, a half mile east of I25. There were no injuries, but there was a large amount of diesel fuel that was spilled, which has been contained. @CSP Hazmat on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/g5JoEqcTBp — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) June 10, 2021

I-70 at Wadsworth

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Arvada Fire Protection District were dispatched to a semi fire on eastbound I-70 under the Wadsworth flyover.

Around 12:45 this morning crews were dispatched to a semi truck fire on EB I-70 under Wadsworth flyover.

CDOT is on scene inspecting the bridge and interstate for damage. A cleanup company is en route to offload remaining diesel. I-70 remains closed from Kipling to Wadsworth. pic.twitter.com/xOcROD2T2r — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) June 10, 2021

Eastbound I-70 was completely closed from Kipling to Wadsworth, but has since partially reopened. The right lanes remain closed.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are at the scene to inspect the bridge for damage.

I-70 in Vail

I-70 westbound closed at exit 176 in Vail due to a semi fire around 3 a.m. Thursday.

I-70 WB: Road closed at Exit 176 - Vail. Due to semi fire. https://t.co/VumZkCfmLZ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 10, 2021

It had reopened as of 3:54 a.m.