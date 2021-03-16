Thousands without power in Northern Colorado after massive snowstorm

UPDATE | Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. — As of Tuesday morning, about 1,400 customers were without power.

...

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The massive snowstorm that hit Colorado over the weekend left two feet of snow in Fort Collins and thousands without power.

On Monday Xcel crews moved across the city to restore power to the neighborhoods most deeply impacted.

"We have lots of crews up in the Greeley/Fort Collins area," said Xcel spokesperson Kelly Flenniken. "They are able to be dispatched out to do the repairs that impact the most customers first."

One resident of Fort Collins was without power for 30 hours before Xcel crews fixed the transformer at the end of his block. He said old tree branches piled high with wet snow caused the damage.

"We are in an older part of town with infrastructure that is not as contemporary as underground lines," one neighbor said. "Just a couple of branches here and there came down and knocked the power out."

By the evening on Monday Xcel said fewer than 10,000 Coloradans were without power, but it could be some time before more rural customers would receive assistance.

"We’re getting to the point where we have quite a large number of smaller outages," a statement from Xcel says. "These will take time as crews have to go from outage location to outage location."

Representatives with Xcel ask anyone with an outage to call their hotline at (800) 895-1999 or report it online.