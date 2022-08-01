Watch Now
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colorado animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire

Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 01, 2022
DENVER — A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.

Tuff’s Animal Rescue at Tuff’s Ranch in Bennett said their trailer caught fire on I-70 near Manilla Road on Saturday around 1:50 p.m. According to the animal rescue, investigators believe the fire was due to “spontaneous combustion.”

The trailer was hauling $12,000 worth of hay, which is about two months of feed for the animals they rescue. The nonprofit said the hay and trailer were both destroyed.

A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money to replace the hay and the trailer. As of Monday morning, they raised more than $5,000 of their $25,000 goal. Because Tuff’s Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, any donations are tax-deductible.

