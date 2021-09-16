Thousands expected to participate in Denver area's upcoming Bike to Work Day

The Denver area's Bike to Work Day is back next week after the annual event was postponed in June due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year, Bike to Work Day is scheduled for Sept. 22.

The free event encourages people to try commuting on their bicycle instead of a vehicle. The Bike to Work Day website touts some of the benefits: It's a healthy alternative, saves money, reduces your carbon footprint, and helps you avoid traffic.

Along the way, bicyclists can stop at stations to pick up a coffee or breakfast, or even roll into a bike-centered happy hour. For a map of each station, click here.

The Denver Regional of Council of Governments’ Way to Go program organizes Bike to Work Day along with member governments and partnering organizations around the Denver metro area. Tens of thousands of people typically participate each year.

Event organizers ask that you register if you plan to bike so they can count how many cars are off the road that day. To pledge your ride, click here.