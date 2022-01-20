Thornton woman seeking answers after her car was shot at while driving on I-270

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Jennifer Raiffie is lucky to be alive.

The numerous bullet holes indenting her truck narrowly missed her drivers seat and her tires. She says the incident that nearly killed her was completely unprovoked but has left her still shaken up several days later.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Raiffie was driving home through Commerce City on I-270 when car drove up next to hers. She watched as the passenger side window rolled down and a man in a face mask pointed a gun at her car. Then, he started shooting.

"There was no incident, horn honking, no gestures, just totally unprovoked," Raiffie said. "I ducked and I put the pedal to the metal and I started going as fast as I could. I had to pass him, and I was just praying."

The bullets nearly hit her and just barely avoided hitting her cat, Sidney. The driver of the car chased her for several miles heading west until she split right on an exit to I-25.

"I couldn't dial 911 because my hands were shaking," Raiffie said. "I am still in disbelief that it happened. It is just surreal."

Raiffie says Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies immediately responded to her call for help. After calming her nerves, she was able to give a full police report. The deputies took her car for evidence and said an investigation would soon follow.

Now, she says that a full investigation is unlikely and the department has been slow to respond to requests for updates.

"The detectives, for whatever reason that I may not be privy to at this point in time, have no intentions of looking at any see camera footage or private camera footage," she said. "Now, three days have passed, and I don't think they're gonna catch anybody."

Denver7 reached out to the Adams County Sheriff's Office for comment, but they declined. A police report was provided confirming the details of the incident.

"I'm frustrated. I'm very concerned at the lack of response given the circumstances to this type of a case," Raiffie said. "As a public safety issue, I think more can be done than is being done."

