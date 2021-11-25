Thornton police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

THORNTON, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old runaway.

Gennessy Mendez was last seen in the 8700 block of Huron Street.

Thornton Police Department

She is described as five feet two inches tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing torn blue jeans and a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.