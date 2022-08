THORNTON, Colo. — A 13-year-old with autism is missing out of Thornton, police said Thursday afternoon.

Sam Ashley was last seen along the 5900 block of E. 114th Place at midnight.

Ashley is described as standing 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a solid black and white T-shirt and shorts. He may have a backpack with a Minecraft graphic on it, police said.

Anybody who sees Ashley should call 911.