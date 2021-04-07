Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thornton police continue investigating barricaded person, possible hostage situation

Situation first began Tuesday afternoon
items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Thornton barricade, possible hostage situation at Motel 6_April 6-7 2021
Posted at 6:02 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 08:09:48-04

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department has been working toward a peaceful solution for than 12 hours with a barricaded person who may have a hostage at a Motel 6.

Police said officers, Northglenn SWAT and negotiators were working at the Motel 6 at 6 W. 83rd Place Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. Police said they believe the barricaded person may be holding a hostage.

At 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, police said crisis negotiators were continuing to work toward a peaceful surrender. Police were helping residents who needed to leave the premises for work or other reasons.

83rd Place and Acoma Street was still closed as of 3:15 a.m. 84th Avenue is open.

This is a developing story and will be updated. No other information was available as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting