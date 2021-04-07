Thornton police continue investigating barricaded person, possible hostage situation

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department has been working toward a peaceful solution for than 12 hours with a barricaded person who may have a hostage at a Motel 6.

Police said officers, Northglenn SWAT and negotiators were working at the Motel 6 at 6 W. 83rd Place Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. Police said they believe the barricaded person may be holding a hostage.

At 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, police said crisis negotiators were continuing to work toward a peaceful surrender. Police were helping residents who needed to leave the premises for work or other reasons.

83rd Place and Acoma Street was still closed as of 3:15 a.m. 84th Avenue is open.

This is a developing story and will be updated. No other information was available as of Wednesday morning.