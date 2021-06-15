Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thornton officer on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
thornton bike crash.png
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 20:58:16-04

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton officer on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 12600 block of N. Washington Street.

Police said another vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver in the second vehicle was not injured.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said the officer’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not released any other details as to how the crash occurred.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku