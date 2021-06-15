Thornton officer on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton officer on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Monday.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 12600 block of N. Washington Street.

Police said another vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver in the second vehicle was not injured.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said the officer’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not released any other details as to how the crash occurred.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

