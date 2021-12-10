Watch
Thornton driver dies following crash Thursday night

Denver7
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:27:26-05

A 31-year-old driver out of Thornton died Thursday evening after the car crashed with a guardrail and went airborne down an underpass.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a CMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on I-76 around milepost 6 in the right lane when he veered off to the right side of the road and hit the guardrail. The car went off the road and became airborne down an underpass and then traveled across the northbound lanes of York Street. It crashed into the right lane of southbound York Street and started to roll, coming to rest on the east side of York Street on its driver's side, Cutler said.

He said the CSP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other details were available as of Friday morning.

