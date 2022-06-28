DENVER — Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol Monday evening in support of abortion rights.

Abortion rights rallies have been held across the country in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Monday's event was organized by Colorado's Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition.

Some people shared impassioned speeches, while others handed out information sheets about abortion services offered in the state.

In April, Governor Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, codifying abortion access and other reproductive rights into state law. Nonetheless, many who gathered at the Colorado Capitol said they were fighting for women in other parts of the country.

"This is absolutely essential because we will not be able to stand for our rights being taken away today and everyday," said demonstrator Elva Escobedo. "We need to be out in the streets demanding that we get more than just Roe, and that all of our siblings in other states have abortion protected in the way that it is in Colorado."