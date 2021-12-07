Watch
Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

Federal Bureau of Prisons
<p>USP Florence ADMAX on Colorado 67 in Florence, Colorado, is seen in this handout photo from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.</p>
Inmate killed in altercation at federal prison in Colorado
Posted at 7:11 AM, Dec 07, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate.

His death marks the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month.

The federal Bureau of Prisons says 33-year-old Jamarr Thompson was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded to the fight.

Thompson’s death was the latest security issue for the federal Bureau of Prisons.

It comes as the Justice Department is facing mounting pressure from Democrats in Congress to reform the agency.

