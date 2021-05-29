Things to do this Memorial Day weekend if you want to stay dry and keep the rain at bay

DENVER — Vaccines are boosting travel confidence this Memorial Day weekend, and millions of Americans are packing their bags to fly out of town or hit the road to their vacation destination.

AAA predicts more than 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home. Denver ranked fourth for the most popular road trip destination.

Rain is in the forecast all weekend, but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered so you can have a great time in the Mile High City. Denver7 sought out some popular indoor hot spots to keep you dry and busy this Memorial Day weekend.

The first on our list: The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, located near the airport. The pirate- and princess-themed resort offers family activities ranging from art studio classes to scavenger hunts and more. The activities fit most budgets, and you don’t have to be a guest to book your adventure.

“The three most popular right now are our escape room, our Captain’s Quarters and our Pirate & Princess Academy, which is our live show,” said Deanne French, a spokesperson for Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Guests of the resort can access several pools on the grounds both indoors and outdoors. French says the only time the outdoor pool will close is if there is lighting.

If you are seeking an adrenaline rush, you’ll want to check out Unser Karting & Events.

“It’s an indoor track that’s a quarter-mile long, and our people come in here and they race like crazy, go as fast as they can,” said Tim Williams, Unser Karting & Events spokesperson.

The average cost for a family of four is about $130.

A few other activities popular in Denver include the Denver Art Museum, the Downtown Aquarium and, for a limited time, you can step back to the dinosaur age at the Jurassic Empire drive-thru, with prices starting at $71 per vehicle.

For all of the sports fans, the Colorado Avalanche will drop the puck Sunday at 6 p.m. to start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Tickets are still available.