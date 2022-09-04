‘There was no place like it’: The rich history of Lakeside Speedway, once known as Denver's ‘palace’

LAKESIDE, Colo. — It’s a rich history that’s in danger of crumbling away. Lakeside Speedway, which now sits in ruins, was once known as “the palace” and drew visitors from across the West.

In this special presentation of Discover Colorado, we sit down with a historian and several drivers who raced at Lakeside for seldom-told stories of the track and an intimate look at the cars that competed there. Plus, a look at the tragic night in July of 1988 that brought 50 years of racing in the Denver area to a grinding halt.

Watch the full Denver7+ documentary in the video player above or here: