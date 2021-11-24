Themed Colorado license plates up for auction, proceeds to benefit Coloradans with disabilities

DENVER — Want to spice up your ride while also giving to a good cause? Look no further!

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is hosting an online auction for the rights to use various winter and holiday-themed Colorado license plates.

There are 63 license plate configurations up for auction, from 2022 and 1STSNOW to MRCLAUS and COOKIE.

Colorado Disability Funding Committee

Proceeds will go towards grants aimed at improving the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.

“What better gift can you give than a customized license plate configuration?” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Proceeds from the sale of these license plate configurations support programs that increase quality of life for people with disabilities, so even if you are buying the configuration for your own vehicle, you are still giving to a good cause!”

This year, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee has raised more than $85,000 from the sale of 110 license plate configurations and awarded $40,000 in grants.

The auction will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. To view the configurations and place your bid, click here!