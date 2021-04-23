The Purple Gala to feature art auction to raise funds for Alzheimer's Association

DENVER — The Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, a nonprofit leading the way to try to end Alzheimer's and other dementia, is hosting The Purple Gala Saturday night.

The Purple Gala, featuring a live Memories in the Making Art Auction, will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on April 24.

Bidding is already open.

"Memories in the Making is a program where people with Alzheimer's and dementia paint in watercolor," said Amelia Schafer, the nonprofit's executive director. "We have several thousand pieces submitted to the Alzheimer's Association. A professional jury selects the pieces to be entered into the auction."

Schafer said the Memories in the Making program is "a bright spot in what can be a dark disease."

She told Denver7 they hope to raise $300,000 this year.

"We're not sure what a virtual event is going to look like, but that's what we're aiming for — close to 300,000," she said.

Schafer recently reached out to the Loveland Police Department, offering to help train officers in how to spot Alzheimer's or dementia when symptoms aren't readily apparent.

LPD is under the microscope after a federal lawsuit was filed by a 73-year-old woman who was injured during an arrest for shoplifting. She has Alzheimer's.

The department accepted Schafer's offer.

Schafer said it's wonderful how the professional art community has gotten involved.

"We have over 40 professional community artists who come and paint pieces to be paired with the artwork of an individual with Alzheimer's. So often that art is auctioned off together. These artists are fantastic and amazing. They often have their own following, so they can bid the art up a bit, which is great."

Schafer said one piece of art is close to her heart.

Alzheimer's Association

"Two years ago, during the auction, I purchased a piece by same artist, Ms. Dorlé Bertrand-Green, and it is eerie how similar it is to this piece," she said, showing the latest rendition of the same subject. "You can definitely see the progression (of the disease) in her art from the piece I got two years ago to this piece. So I am going to be bidding on this piece all night and I dare somebody to get in a bidding war with me cause we'll raise more money for our cause, but I would love to win this piece, but I'd also love to raise money for our organization."

If you want to take part in the auction, you can register here. Bidding has started here.

All proceeds from The Purple Gala help fund programs and services at the Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter.

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.