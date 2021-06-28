The common cold makes a comeback in Colorado

Many Coloradans enjoyed a break from seasonal coughing and sneezing during the pandemic, as we kept our distance and wore masks. But as more of us return to work and resume pre-pandemic behaviors, colds are making a comeback.

“We’re starting to see some respiratory viruses and diseases, gastrointestinal viruses. Norovirus is making a comeback a little bit too,” said Sam Dominguez, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued an alert for a surge in Respiratory Syntactical Virus (RSV) for the southern states.

“We usually never, ever see RSV in the summer,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said because of the measures people took to prevent the spread of COVID-19, viruses that normally circulate during the winter were almost non-existent, and some of our immunity to those viruses may have waned. Immunity to different viruses lasts for different amounts of time.

“I do have some concern this might be a more severe respiratory season coming up,” Dominguez said.

To prevent colds, doctors suggest people practice good hygiene, like frequent handwashing. As an extra step, Dr. Dominguez said adults and children may choose to continue wearing masks during the fall and winter months.

“Absolutely, masks are going to prevent other infections as well,” he said.